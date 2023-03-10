WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers may have to stop or take detours as they navigate Wichita streets on Sunday. Police will be blocking roads for a marathon that starts in west Wichita and winds its way to east Wichita.

Wichita Brewing Company is holding its 6th Annual Relay Marathon to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank. The race will start at Wichita Brewing Company West at 13th and Tyler and end at Wichita Brewing Company East near Central and Woodlawn.

The course will stay on Wichita bike paths as much as possible. Organizers say the course is USA Track and Field certified for serious runners.

But Sunday’s event is called a relay for people who would rather run as part of a team. Teams of six can use the five interchanges along the course to change out runners.

(Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

The Wichita Police Department will have officers blocking streets as runners approach. The WPD says drivers should expect delays or shutdowns between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.