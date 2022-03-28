WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From the Sweet 16 to the Elite Eight, a women’s team will punch their tickets to the Final Four Monday night. Thousands of people are taking in the big game in the Air Capital and bringing big bucks to the city.

Three hours before the game on Monday, more than 4,000 tickets had been sold. Saturday brought in a huge crowd with more than 8,000 people and fans from across the country.

“Michigan people … a lot of Michigan people. A lot of South Dakota people were here this weekend. I thought it was crazy how many people were here,” said AJ Coffelt, the general manager at the Wichita Brewing Company east location.

Over the weekend, Wichita Brewing Company set up in the Intrust Bank Arena parking lot to get in on the Sweet 16 action.

“Just seeing people out and about again in Wichita after COVID. It was just like the first time I feel like in a while that there’s been so many people in downtown, which is really vibrant, and there’s a lot going on,” said Coffelt.

“People were walking around Saturday. Just a lot of folks just having a good time. Just wanting to have fun and cheer their team on,” said Brad Pittman, the Senior Associate Athletic Director at Wichita State University.

Pittman said the crowds are bringing a lot of money to Wichita.

“I mean, easily it is over a million dollars when you think about all of the hotel rooms, and people being here, and meals, and just shopping that have happened,” said Coffelt.

In 2025, the men’s NCAA will be back and the hope is to keep Wichita in the action for many years to come.

“I think if we can bring a weekend like this every time, I think they’ll keep coming, and I don’t see why they wouldn’t like Wichita. It’s great, and we obviously bring the people,” said Coffelt.

“I think the cool thing for us [is that] the closest team to us was 400 miles away, and to have the folks that were here, have the attendance that was here, I think just shows our community and how much we support basketball,” said Pittman.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, the last game will be between Michigan and Louisville.