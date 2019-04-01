March tax-receipts higher than estimated, per Kansas Revenue Dept.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN News) - The Kansas Department of Revenue says tax receipts for March 2019 came in more than $30 million above fiscal year estimates, about 0.5 percent.

State tax-only receipts for March were $522.1 million. Estimates had the month near $499 million.

In another milestone for the Kelly administration, Revenue says this is the first time since July 2018 when the sales tax revenue beat estimates. Receipts numbered $176.5 million for March, beating targets by $3.5 million.

Individual income tax collections are up $20.9 million as well, surpassing previous goals to $230.9 million. Revenue says year-to-date income tax collections are up 3.4 percent. Although corporate taxes are down 9.6 percent for March, year-to-date collections are beating estimates by 9.9%.

In a statement, Kansas Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said, "Individual income tax collections are up due to continued growth in withholding and balance due checks. Total tax receipts for the fiscal year are on track with estimates as we go into the final quarter.