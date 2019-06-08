Marines show teachers tough love at boot camp

SAN DIEGO, California (KSNW) – Marines are known for their discipline, their fierce fighting skills, and their weaponry, and this week, teachers from four states, including Kansas, got to see it all– even the flight line at Miramar where part of the movie “Top Gun” was filmed back in the 80’s.

They also met some of the stars of the Marines, like the pilot of an Osprey.

“It is both a helicopter and an airplane,” said Captain Kelvin Howard. “You can honestly think of it like a Ford 150. It can haul people. It can haul gear.”

Perhaps even more memorable was the teachers’ introduction to a drill instructor, who barked commands at them like an attack dog.

Drill instructors say it’s common for them to have sore throats and headaches from all the yelling.

Understanding the job of the drill instructor and many other roles in the Marines, from military police to a chef, is what organizers of a mock boot camp hope teachers take home to their students.

“We want to dispel myths and rumors that might be out there from TV, movies and what not,” said Captain Nick Dominguez, coordinator of the Educators Workshop.

He hopes teachers will not only motivate kids interested in the Marines, but tell them exactly what to expect at boot camp.

The first few days are the toughest for the new recruits; in fact, they have the highest number of drops in the first five days for either a psychological condition or physical injury.

“Coming out here was my first time on a plane, seeing the oceans and the mountains,” said Private Sean Toplikar of Olathe, Kansas.

That’s what many recruits are least prepared for — feeling homesick.

“Mentally, being away from your family for so long,” said Private Mason Brannon of Wichita.

Recruits also must give up their phones soon after arriving, and for 13 weeks of boot camp, their only communication home is by letter, isolating teens raised on social media.

Molding them into Marines then takes a brand of tough love few can imagine

“But now you really have an understanding why they yell at the guys, why they do what they do,” said Dusty Trail, Bishop Carroll football coach.

By preparing teachers for what’s ahead, the Marines hope the next generation is ready for the challenge.