MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody resigned Monday after being suspended from the position on Thursday.

Stepping in as Interim Chief is Senior Officer Zach Hudlin while the city searches for a permanent replacement.

But for residents of the town, the looming problem is when and how to move on from the raid of the Marion County Record newspaper.

In the city of Marion, the August raid of the Marion County Record kicked up dust that has yet to settle.

“I think there’s more healing that needs to be done. I do think the news of the police chief resigning is welcome news to many in the community,” said Marion Presbyterian Church Pastor Jeremiah Lange.

Pastor Lange says Chief Cody’s resignation could be seen by some as a step in the right direction. But the conflict between the Marion County Record and law enforcement is part of a deeper rift that the town’s now trying to heal.

“There’s been factions over the past number of years who have been at odds with each other, and it was time for us to say, you know what, as a community, we’re stronger when we’re together,” said Pastor Lange.

Something’s shifted in Marion.

Now, the streets are lined with signs reading “Marion Strong” and “Marion Stronger Together.” Remnants from an event held last week to bring people together despite differing opinions.

“I think it’s gonna be a combination of coming together and listening and being more patient and talking,” said Pastor Lange.

For some, anger over the incident is still fresh.

“I think first and foremost responsibility needs to be taken. That we don’t just sweep this under the rug and say, well, I’ve heard it; I don’t want to hear any more about it,” said Arlene Stika, city council meeting attendee

Lange says there’s more to Marion than this conflict and that it shouldn’t define what the city stands for.

“We would hope that that word got out as well. That this is a welcoming community, that this is a community that rallied around one another and supports one another,” said Pastor Lange.

As for the police chief position, Marion Mayor David Mayfield says they are working to find candidates for the spot.

He was unable to give a timeline for how long it could take for Marion to get a new chief.