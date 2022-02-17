MARION, Kan. (KSNW) — Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft passed away Wednesday evening after an illness. He was 64 years old. Before serving as sheriff, Craft had been with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Craft had been in a Topeka hospital. Law enforcement officers escorted his remains back to Marion late Wednesday night.

Marion County Emergency Communications posted a message to its Facebook page, saying:

“KHP and MNCO SO will be escorting the late retired KHP and current Marion County Sheriff Rob Craft back to Marion tonight at approximately 2330hrs. Please show respect for Rob and support to Jan and Shaun along with the rest of his family. We will gather on east main tonight to bring sheriff Craft home Thank you all.”

After that, Marion County Emergency Communications posted two videos of the escort. During the second video, posted around midnight, you can hear that they were driving through sleet.

KSN has reached out to Marion County Undersheriff Larry Starkey for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

In announcing Craft’s death, Marion County said, “His family and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciate all the prayers and positive thoughts.”