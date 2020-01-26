Mario’s Pantry: An extension of help for those families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mario’s Pantry serves as an extension of help for those families in need. The United Way of the Plains Liaison, Mario Cervantes says, he has been doing this service for 18 years. The idea is to help all workers in Sedgwick County.

“You know food is a human right, and no one in our community should go hungry,” said Cervantes.

Inside the pantry, people can find non-perishable foods such as peanut butter, cereal, mac and cheese and more. One unique item Mario’s Pantry also carries is baby diapers and feminine products.

In a month, Mario typically serves anywhere from 10 to 12 people per month. However, he says it’s been within the last couple of weeks that he has seen a slight increase.

“I think we still have community members that are struggling, their wages are low and so we are just needing to supplement a little on the budget for those families,” added Cervantes.

Mario’s Pantry is open by appointment only. To get in touch with Mario, you can call the 2-1-1 information line at the United Way of the Plains and ask for Mario Cervantes. The phone line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“And I provide food to everyone in the community. You know because whether you’re a union member or not, I say the thread that ties us together is community,” said Cervantes.

