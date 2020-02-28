Marlins Man tours new Wichita Wind Surge ballpark

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A special guest toured the new ballpark in Wichita on Thursday.

Laurence Leavy, better known as Marlins man, is known for attending major sporting events wearing orange Marlins gear and sitting front and center.

Of course, the Wind Surge is the Triple-A affiliate of the Marlins.

“I’m so impressed. I’m buying season tickets, actions speak louder than words. I think this is the rare opportunity to get in with the first day at a new stadium with a new team and that opportunity doesn’t happen again, and I don’t think it’s ever happened to me in my entire lifetime,” said Laurence Leavy, Marlins Man.

Opening day is April 14.

