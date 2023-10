WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 39-year-old Marquette man died after the ATV he was riding rolled over.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ATV crash at Smoky Valley Road near 6th Avenue around 8:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies found a Kawasaki Mule that rolled in a ditch. The occupant of the ATV was found and pronounced dead by Marquette EMS. The driver of the ATV was identified as Richard L. Anderson.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.