Masked intruders encounter disabled woman in Wichita home, police say

Being with family is the only thing bringing Elisha Whitener a sense of protection right now.

According to a police report, around 10am on Monday, two intruders entered the Whitener family home in southwest Wichita. The only person home was 22-year-old Elisha, who has cerebral palsy and cannot walk.

"I'm afraid to be at home by myself, I'm always making sure all the doors are locked and dead-bolted and I just stay with other relatives, at least until we move," Elisha said.

The intruders were masked and entered the home through a side door while Elisha was in the living room. According to Elisha, they ordered her into the bathroom while they ransacked her parents' bedroom, stealing three guns and some electronics. Elisha says she crawled to the bathroom with her chihuahua and they took her phone so she could not call 911.

Elisha eventually found an old cell phone that still worked to call 911. Fingerprint dust from Wichita Police investigators remain on the door handle in the home. A K-9 was also used for the search.

"They took an AR 15 with at least 300 rounds of ammunition and they took a Taurus 9mm and a Taurus 40-cal, both of them fully loaded. They took some computer stuff and my daughter's cell phone so she couldn't call for help," father Michael Whitener said.

Police say there are two suspects in the case and if you have any information, to call Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.