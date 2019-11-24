Massive murder of crows seen in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Did you see a massive amount of crows in downtown Wichita over the weekend? You’re not alone.

Hundreds of the birds were seen in front of the KSN News building in downtown, gathering in parking lots and trees around the Wichita.

There’s no need to fear the bad omen. Some crow experts call the phenomenon a “mega murder.” Crows normally live in familial groups spread over a large area, but typically in mid-November, those familial groups meet in a central area, sometimes traveling 20 miles, to form a communal roost for winter.

Reasons vary from shelter from predators to warmth, but they can gather up to thousands of crows. Some enthusiasts say these groups have been noticed more often roosting in city centers.

It looks like, at least for now, Wichita belongs to the crows.

