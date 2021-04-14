Mayetta family celebrates 30th birthday of mom, days after crash took her life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Mayetta family is remembering 29-year-old Rachael McCoy, who died after she was thrown from her car in a crash near Mayetta.

The crash killed her instantly and sent her two kids, 7-year-old Wyatt and 11-year-old Delilah Jane, to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, along with 83-year-old Wayne Dunn of Lyndon.

McCoy would have turned 30 on Monday. According to her mother, Vicki Armstrong, she left behind her husband, kids, and two foster kids she cared deeply for.

Monday, her family was able to leave their rooms at the ICU to release balloons for McCoy and sing happy birthday to their mother.

Wyatt has been released from the hospital, but Delilah Jane is still battling her injuries.

She was an essential worker, and Armstrong said she will be remembered for her work ethic.



“I think the good Lord just took her, so she wouldn’t be in pain any longer,” said Armstrong. “She had a full plate. She wasn’t feeling good. She was always tired.”

To donate to the family to help them with medical bills, funeral expenses and to aid McCoy’s children, you can use this link here.

Her funeral service will be Friday, April 16 at the Mercer Funeral Home at 1 p.m.