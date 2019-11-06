Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple may ask for changes from council

Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple will take office January 13th.

But he’s already thinking about changes he would like to see.

“Still overwhelmed with the fact that we won last night,” said Whipple. “Really excited about the opportunities to bring change to city hall.”

KSN asked what that meant.

We asked if he wanted to make any changes to the water treatment plant plans that are in motion.

“You know we might. We might have to,” said Whipple. “It’s really going to take an action of the council to revisit or make any changes. I want to sit down with the council. One of the great things about this is we have a very experienced city council.”

Political expert Jeff Jarman says Whipple will have to build those relationships with city council members to get things done.

“At the end of the day, he is one voice on the council,” said Jarman. “He faces a challenge about how to fit in, how to work with those members to push the initiatives that he has.”

One of those initiatives includes public safety. Whipple campaigned on public safety, so KSN asked what that means now that he is taking office soon.

“I will have a conversation with (police) Chief Gordon Ramsay,” said Whipple. “We have less officers than some of our sister cities. And it’s not so much about having more police officers, but having enough police officers so we can start building relationships in communities and getting back to community policing.”

WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay has long publicly said he has been working towards more community policing efforts to boost morale and relationships with the public.

One other area Whipple would like to see change is in Transportation. Whipple said he would like to see more bus routes and have the city purchase more environmentally friendly buses.

Whipple also said the hardest part of election night was the schedule with his small kids.

“We try to hold a schedule and get them to bed at the same time each night,” said Whipple. “So I try to keep that schedule. But last night was special.”