Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple shares his goals for Wichita days before being sworn in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new year brings new leadership for the Air Capital. Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple will be sworn in as Mayor of Wichita on Monday, Jan. 13.

Whipple says he is excited to get started in his new role. He says his biggest goal for the city is to decrease the number of violent crimes. “About 1/3 of all the murders we’ve had have happened in the last two months for this entire year,” he said.

The recent homicides in Wichita are on the top of Mayor-elect Whipple’s list of issues facing the city. “We’re at sort of a crisis point in my opinion,” said Whipple.

Once, he gets sworn in as mayor he says he plans to work with the Chief of Police Gordon Ramsay and other first responders to see how he can help them. “Really it will be about me focusing on the budget and seeing where we can find resources that they need,” said Whipple.



He also wants to address transparency and what he calls a lack of trust at city hall. “We need an ethics commission. We need to make sure we have more opportunities for the public to interact with elected officials,” he said.

“Make sure we are prioritizing the right stuff by following what the public wants, what the people want. It will allow us to really bring Wichita to the next level,” said Whipple.

The entire community is invited to the swearing in ceremony at Monday, January 13 at 6 PM at city hall. The ceremony will also celebrate Mayor Jeff Longwell’s service.

