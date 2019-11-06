Mayor Jeff Longwell concedes, says city is in “good place” right now

Mayor Jeff Longwell lost the mayoral race Tuesday to challenger Brandon Whipple.

With his wife at his side, Longwell wanted to say congratulations to Brandon Whipple.

“I called to concede the race and tell him I will be there if he has any questions in the transition,” said Longwell. “I also wanted to tell him congratulations.”

Longwell said he ran a good campaign himself and is proud of what he accomplished as mayor.

“Sure I mean we feel pretty good about what we’ve been able to accomplish in our 25-years of public office at different levels,” said Longwell. “And we’ve proven that we’ve fixed some things and feel pretty good about where Wichita is at and the trajectory Wichita is on. So you can’t take that away.”

Longwell says the campaign took a lot out of his family and said he is not going to run for public office again.

“I just feel like a lot of people have supported me for a long number of years and I thank them for that,” said Longwell. “But that part of life is behind me. I want to sit back and reflect for now.”