WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mayor-elect Lily Wu and new members of the Wichita City Council will be sworn in Monday night.

The event will be at 6 p.m. in the Wichita City Council chambers at 455 N. Main St.

Wu defeated incumbent Brandon Whipple in November’s election.

Two new members will join the council. They include Dalton Glasscock and J.V. Johnston. Glasscock will represent District 4. Johnston will represent District 5.

Becky Tuttle will sworn in for a second term on the council. She represents District 2.

You can watch the swearing-in ceremony online.

