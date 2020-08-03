Mayor planning to hold meeting to give local business owners access to resources

wICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is trying to stay ahead in case business owners are being asked to close again.

Since business owners that sell alcohol were asked to close at midnight last week, Mayor Whipple says he wants to make sure he hears from them and has resources available for the owners and employees if they are asked to shut down again.

This includes federal assistance, available housing and job opportunities.

“If the order comes down from the county level or the state level that bars need to shut down, then I want to be prepared as mayor by bringing folks to the table and having the best resources available,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Chris Arnold, the owner of River City Brewery, appreciates the opportunity to speak but says more than anything he wants consistency from the local government, not constant changes.

“In terms of the city helping, honestly, establishing some rules and sticking to them for a while. Even if I have not loved all the rules, it helps me if I know what they are and then we can stick with them and have some time to figure them out, work with them, establish some hours, and roll with it,” said Arnold.

Arnold also says people need to avoid making masks a political topic and put them on and shop and eat at local venues.

LATEST STORIES: