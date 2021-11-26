Mayor’s Christmas tree lighting to be held Dec. 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita mayor’s Christmas tree lighting will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Naftzger Park located at Douglas and St. Francis.
The event will feature music and entertainment at the Evergy Pavilion. The event is free to the public and hosted by Wichita Park & Recreation.
Activities
- Roast s’more by one of the fire pits
- Visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause and have your photo taken
- Watch out for the Grinch, he’ll be lurking about the park
- Drink hot cocoa and listen to holiday music
- Play corn hole with the family
- Stop by our festive photo booth for a selfie or have your picture taken by our team
- Write and send a letter to the North Pole
- Munch on candy canes walking around Naftzger Park