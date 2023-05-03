WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Military Basketball Association finals and championship game will be played in Wichita. The games will run May 26-28.

The majority of games will be played at the Wichita Hoops Center. The championship games will be played at Charles Koch Arena, home of the Wichita State Shockers.

The MBA’s goal is an outlet that allows service members to play basketball and to bring awareness to health concerns that veterans face, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“So if you’re part of a team, you are part of family. Our mantra is life through basketball, and when you are able to go out and be part of a team, practice and play, you feel more comfortable talking to people about some of the things you are challenged with,” said Mike Meyers, commissioner and co-founder of Military Basketball Association.

For more information about the Military Basketball Association, click here.