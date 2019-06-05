McAdams pool to reopen as part of revised $19 million aquatics plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita neighborhood is calling it a victory.

Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to reopen McAdams pool as part of a revised $19 million aquatics plan. The doors will open Memorial Day 2020.

After years of debate and city council meetings, supporters say they are glad to get their pool back.

“It’s going to be really fun,” said Amaya, a Wichita NAACP Youth Council member, who has been speaking at meetings to get McAdams reopened.

Kids are already making guesses on what new perks could be added to the new and improved pool.

“If you don’t have a pool, like where would you go for the day to spend your summer at? And, you don’t want to just sit down and do nothing over summer,” said Timora, a Wichita resident who has also been advocating for the pool to open back up.

The city closed McAdams in 2017 because of low attendance and costly repairs.

Since then, many Wichitans have spoken out.

“If we only get 100 kids a week at this pool, and we’ve got six pools, compared to the one, that’s 600 kids a week that we know where those babies are,” said Cynthia Donaldson, of the Save McAdams Pool group. “They’re not on the street.”

Council member Brandon Johnson says Tuesday’s unanimous vote is a victory for the neighborhood.

“The folks around McAdams didn’t have access to the YMCA and other areas and now we’re looking at six pools that provide access to residents all throughout the city,” said Johnson.

“Keep these kids in their neighborhood near their families,” said Vernette Chance, of the Save McAdams Pool group. “Give them something that’s theirs.”

“Kids in their neighborhood get to go to their own swimming pool so they don’t have to drive or spend gas or anything,” said Amaya.

Now, people prepare themselves for making new memories.

“With a pool you can just swim and in the water and have cannonballs, just splash around everywhere,” said Antonio Rankin, a member of the Wichita NAACP Youth Council.

Under the revised aquatics plan pools at McAdams, Aley, Harvest, College Hill, Minisa and Orchard parks will be renovated.

The four other neighborhood pools that are closing will be replaced with splash pads.

Harrison and Planeview Parks, that don’t have pools, will also have splash pads added.

The aquatics plan will be done in two phases.

Under the plan, pools will be open seven days a week starting on Memorial Day 2020 and going through Labor Day.

