MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to severe weather, some aircraft from the 22d Air Refueling Wing on McConnell Air Force Base will be evacuating away from the area.

McConnell aircraft are evacuating as a precaution due to projected severe thunderstorms, strong winds and possibility of hail. The aircraft will return to McConnell AFB when conditions return to normal.

McConnell authorities said they are working diligently to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.