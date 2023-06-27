WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base celebrated 100 years of air refueling on Tuesday.

A KC-46A Pegasus and a KC-135R Stratotanker flew over the University of Kansas, the Kansas State Capitol, Kansas State University, Wichita State University and downtown Wichita. The mission consisted of the Air Force Reserves 931st ARW and the Guards 190th Air Refueling Wing.

After the flyovers, the aircraft participated in air refueling operations, but at a much higher altitude. Air refueling is the practice of transferring jet fuel from one aircraft to another in mid-flight. It is a critical capability essential for the Department of Defense’s most vital missions.

“Air refueling propels our Nation`s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

U.S. Army Air Service aviators pulled off the impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B biplane, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplished the first aerial refueling.

McConnell Air Force Base has been writing that next chapter in air refueling since the base received its first KC-46 tankers in January 2019. McConnell also operates 18 KC-135 tanker aircraft.