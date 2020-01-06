McConnell Air Force Base increases security

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base has increased its security measures. Base residents and personnel can expect delays when accessing the installation and should plan their travel accordingly.

Officials are not discussing specific current security measures or those under consideration.

The base said they take the safety of service members, civilians and families who support them seriously. They are actively monitoring potential threats and will take necessary precautions to protect people and secure the installation.

