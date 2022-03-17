WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A viewer contacted KSN Thursday morning to say that something suspicious was happening at McConnell Air Force Base. He said he was not allowed on the base because of something that was happening.

KSN checked with McConnell. We were told that a “suspicious item has been detected on McConnell Air Force Base today.”

A spokesperson told us that McConnell experts are on-scene and assessing the situation.

In the meantime, access on and off McConnell has not changed, although the area around the suspicious item has been cordoned off.

More information will be released as it becomes available.