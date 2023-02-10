WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is warning that people may see and hear a lot of activity coming from the base next week, but it is all part of a planned event.

McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing will be practicing emergency response procedures Monday through Friday, Feb. 13-17. The exercises also test the airmen’s capability and readiness to support combat operations.

McConnell says people may hear tornado sirens during the week. Some of the other effects of the exercises could include:

Increased flying activity

Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry control points if a gate is closed.

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base

Travel may be congested

Some roadways may be temporarily blocked

Security measures will be increased

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized

Alert sirens may be sounded

Officials say everything has been carefully scripted and will be controlled by the base’s exercise inspectors.