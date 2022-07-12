MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing will conduct a base-wide active shooter exercise this Wednesday.

The exercise is designed to test the capability, response and readiness of McConnell Airmen in the event of an active shooter on base.

Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Some of the following impacts of the exercises could include:

Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry control points if a gate is closed

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base

Travel may be congested

Some roadways may be temporarily blocked

Security measures will be increased

Base may potentially be locked down

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized

Alert sirens may be sounded

McConnell officials want to assure the public that this activity is planned and controlled.

Additionally, base officials remind individuals to not call 911 during the exercise. Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities, who would also respond during a real-world active shooter, have been notified about the active-shooter exercise.