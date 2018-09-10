McConnell Air Show finale attracts thousands to base Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Sunday was the jam-packed finale to the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base. The aircrafts and performances attracted tens of thousands of guests.

It was ready, set, and go at McConnell, as the United States Air Force Thunderbirds took to the skies. It was the grand finale, guests were hoping for this air show.

"He was having a blast he loved watching The Thunderbirds perform," said Kelsey Wickett, Wichita.

The Thunderbirds did an impressive routine and saved sometime afterward to meet their fans and sign autographs.

They talked to visitors big and small, to possibly inspire the next pilots of tomorrow.

"I might be a pilot or a police officer," said Haydin Phillps, McPherson.

The air show included other performers and dozens of aircrafts, some you could step into, to get an idea of what it's like to be inside.

"Get a chance to see all of the new modern aircraft, plus all the good old stuff," said Cosmo Espinoza, Derby.

McConnell estimates there was as many as 65,000 people at the show Sunday afternoon. It attracted people from Wichita and surrounding communities, and say they're thankful for the support.

"You guys all do so much for us in the community and we are thankful to be able to return that favor for Frontiers in Flight," said 2nd Lt. Daniel de la Fe, Public Affairs Officer.

Guests say they would do it all again.

"I will probably go to another air show after this, it is really fun to watch," said Carson Roth, Wichita.