McConnell Airman killed in Butler County crash

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – One McConnell Airman is dead and another has been injured in a vehicle accident over the weekend.

Staff Sgt. Alex J. LaFortuneluna, 28-years-old of Antioch Ill., was pronounced dead upon arrival by medical personnel following a car crash near El Dorado Lake.

The accident occurred just after 11 pm Sunday according to a release from McConnell Air Force Base.

Butler County Sheriffs office is investigating the crash.

Sgt. LaFortuneluna was assigned to the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

