McConnell Airman killed in Butler County crash

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – One McConnell Airman is dead and another has been injured in a vehicle accident over the weekend.
Staff Sgt. Alex J. LaFortuneluna, 28-years-old of Antioch Ill., was pronounced dead upon arrival by medical personnel following a car crash near El Dorado Lake.
The accident occurred just after 11 pm Sunday according to a release from McConnell Air Force Base.
Butler County Sheriffs office is investigating the crash.
Sgt. LaFortuneluna was assigned to the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.