WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local marriage proposal is going viral. It was filmed at Wichita’s very own McConnell Air Force Base.

Airman Alexi Myrick thought she and her boyfriend, Airman Douglas Bosarge, were on the flight-line for work. It’s when Myrick turned away to snap a picture, that Bosarge got down on one knee, a big surprise to Myrick when she turned back around.

It was planned for about a month, and the happy couple says the big day will be sometime in fall of 2020.