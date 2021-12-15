McConnell to conduct active shooter exercise on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell`s 22nd Air Refueling Wing will conduct a base-wide active shooter exercise on Dec. 15.

The exercise is designed to test the capability, response and readiness of McConnell Airmen in the event of an active shooter on base.

Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Some of the following effects of the exercises could include:

Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry control points if a gate is closed.

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base.

Some roads may be temporarily blocked.

Security measures will be increased.

Base access may potentially be locked down for a time.

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

Alert sirens may be sounded.

McConnell officials want to assure the public that this activity is planned and controlled.

Additionally, base officials remind individuals to not call 911 during the exercise.

Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities have been notified about the McConnell active-shooter exercise.