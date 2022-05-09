WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is celebrating setting a record with a KC-46A Pegasus, the newest plane that refuels other planes midair.

A crew from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing completed a 24-hour-13-minute flight on a KC-46A Pegasus Thursday and Friday.

That is the longest duration flight in the KC-46’s history. It is also the longest flight in the history of Air Mobility Command (AMC). The previous AMC record was 20 hours and 20 minutes.

Col. Nate Vogel, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, said the 24-hour mission is a critical step in the operational evolution of tankers. It helps the AMC identify how best to operate on long-duration missions.

“Long-duration flights are inherently full of risk, and conducting this operation now allows us to identify those risks and then build and apply mitigations in a more controlled environment,” Vogel said. “The Joint Force, our allies, and our partners rely on our capability to project combat power globally … we need to be ready to execute anytime, anywhere.”

McConnell said a lot of planning went into the flight. Teams had to work around current operational needs, extreme weather in the Wichita area, and logistical challenges. Also, the physical and mental well-being of the crew was a priority.

The aircrew consisted of six pilots, three boom operators, a photojournalist, and a physician assistant. Two pilot teams rotated on and off four-hour shifts. A backup pilot team, ready to step in as needed, focused on gathering data and taking extensive notes.

The aircrew from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s 24-hour flight pose for a group photo May 5, 2022 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The aircrew took a group photo before embarking on a 24-hour sortie in a KC-46A Pegasus, completing the Air Mobility Command’s longest flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Sanders and Master Sgt. Justin Miller, 349th Air Refueling Squadron boom operators, set up palletized cots in the back of a KC-46A Pegasus May 5, 2022. The crew were flying a 24-hour sortie, the longest in Air Mobility Command’s history. In order to ensure the safety of the flight, two pilot crews rotated on and off four-hour shifts allowing adequate time for rest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

Captain Kevin Abbott, 344th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, coordinates route changes with Los Angeles Air Traffic Control Center May 5, 2022. Route changes were necessary to avoid thunderstorms while still make the air refueling control time with the receivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

Major Kevin Rose, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, and Capt. Kevin Abbott, 344th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, pilot a KC-46A Pegasus while receiving fuel from another KC-46 stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 5, 2022. The crew were flying a 24-hour sortie, the longest in Air Mobility Command’s history. In order to ensure the safety of the flight, two pilot crews rotated on and off four-hour shifts allowing adequate time for rest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

Major Kevin Rose, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, shaves his face May 6, 2022. Rose was one of six pilots aboard the 24-hour sortie out of McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, which was the longest flight in Air Mobility Command’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

Captain Taylor Johnson, 349th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, checks the flight path details May 5, 2022. Johnson is able to see live updates of weather, air traffic and flight plans using a Stratus puck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

During the 24-plus hours in flight, the McConnell KC-46:

Performed dry contacts with another McConnell KC-46

Refueled four Marine F-35s

Was refueled by another McConnell KC-46

The flight flew along both of the U.S. international borders and most of both coastlines before landing back at McConnell. In all, it traveled more than 9,000 miles.

The data collected from this will be used to determine the feasibility, limitations, potential risks as well as unique benefits of the KC-46 for long-duration flights.