WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you see smoke coming from the area of McConnell Air Force Base Saturday, don’t worry. The base plans to burn off some dead grass to get ready for next weekend’s big air show, its first air show in four years.

The controlled burn is Saturday, Sept. 17. The Frontiers in Flight Open House and Air Show is on Sept. 24 and 25.

Two of the performances next weekend — Tora! Tora! Tora! and the A-10 demonstration — will be using pyrotechnics. McConnell says the controlled burn ahead of time is a standard safety measure to remove any excess vegetation so that the pyrotechnics are safely contained.

The 22nd Air Refueling Wing Safety, 22nd Civil Engineering Squadron’s fire department, and Airfield Management will work together to quickly and safely burn grass along a small section of the airfield.

Next weekend’s free air show will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headline event. There will also be displays of other civilian and military aircraft, like the KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus, along with military ground transport vehicles.

