McConnell recently launches first KC-46 minimum interval takeoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base recently held a first-ever KC-46 minimal interval takeoff (MITO).

The base said it emptied a runway of KC-46s in a matter of seconds on Jan. 13

MITO is a technique used by the armed forces to scramble tankers and bombers in the shortest and safest time possible. It is also used when severe weather or an attack could be inbound to an airfield.

“Those critical seconds saved between takeoffs when executing MITO procedures can be the difference between mission success or failure,” said Col. Nate Vogel, 22d Air Refueling Wing Commander.

This initial KC-46 MITO was performed with three KC-46s and crews from the 344th Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Operations Group.