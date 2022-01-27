McConnell recently launches first KC-46 minimum interval takeoff

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KC-46 Tanker Flies First Mission

KC-46 tanker (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base recently held a first-ever KC-46 minimal interval takeoff (MITO).

The base said it emptied a runway of KC-46s in a matter of seconds on Jan. 13

MITO is a technique used by the armed forces to scramble tankers and bombers in the shortest and safest time possible. It is also used when severe weather or an attack could be inbound to an airfield.

“Those critical seconds saved between takeoffs when executing MITO procedures can be the difference between mission success or failure,” said Col. Nate Vogel, 22d Air Refueling Wing Commander.

This initial KC-46 MITO was performed with three KC-46s and crews from the 344th Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Operations Group.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories