McConnell’s KC-46 reaches 5K flight milestone

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell completed the celebratory 5,000 KC-46A Pegasus flight on June 30, 2021.

McConnell was the first Air Force base to receive the KC-46 on Jan. 25, 2019. Since the arrival of the aircraft, McConnell’s 344th Air Refueling Squadron has contributed to the delivery of more than 21.8 million pounds of gas.

The flights conducted by McConnell and crews across the Air Force support the testing and joint force operational taskings around the world. In total, KC-46 crews have flown over 5,000 flights, with more than 2,500 missions executed during the 2021 calendar year.