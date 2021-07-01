McConnell’s KC-46 reaches 5K flight milestone

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KC-46 Tanker Flies First Mission

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell completed the celebratory 5,000 KC-46A Pegasus flight on June 30, 2021.

McConnell was the first Air Force base to receive the KC-46 on Jan. 25, 2019. Since the arrival of the aircraft, McConnell’s 344th Air Refueling Squadron has contributed to the delivery of more than 21.8 million pounds of gas.

The flights conducted by McConnell and crews across the Air Force support the testing and joint force operational taskings around the world. In total, KC-46 crews have flown over 5,000 flights, with more than 2,500 missions executed during the 2021 calendar year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories