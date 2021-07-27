McCormick School Museum Board buys building for $1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McCormick has some changes coming its’ way.

The school was built in 1890 and is the oldest school building still standing in Wichita. Now, it is used as a museum and is home to Wichita Public School’s archives.

The building is so old that it is falling apart in some places. The Board of Education decided that it was not in their mission to spend money on restoring it.

“I came along and said wait a minute, whoa, we can save the building,” said Cynthia Davie, the president of the Advisory Council to the McCormick School Museum Board.

Davie gave a presentation to the Board of Education that led them to sell the building to the McCormick School Museum Board. “We paid one dollar,” she said.

Now, the museum board is in need of money.

“We need ultimately between two and three million, to bring it up to really today’s standards,” said Davie. “Once we have the building stabilized, maybe not completely restored, but stabilized, we will work on our programming.”

Davie says programming will include the 1890’s classroom and exhibits. She hopes to reestablish a former trading post. “Those that went to school in the ’80s will know what I’m talking about,” said Davie.

You can like the Mccormick School Museum on Facebook, or donate on www.savemccormick.com.