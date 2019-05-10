McLean traffic closure begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita drivers might see more orange cones than they’re used to when heading to work today. That is because McLean Boulevard will be closed to northbound traffic between Maple and Douglas.

While McLean is closed, the northbound traffic will be detoured using Maple, Seneca and Douglas streets.

The closure is needed to conduct exploratory work on the existing 36-inch waterline. The city is designing appropriate valves and fittings for the relocation of the line later this summer.

This project is part of the construction of the new baseball stadium.

There will be electronic message signs will be posted along McLean Boulevard to provide advance warning of the closure.