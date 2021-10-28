McPherson College mourns loss of longtime assistant soccer coach

McPHERSON, Kan. (McPherson College Sports Information) – McPherson College is deeply saddened by the loss of longtime assistant coach for the Bulldog men’s soccer team, Reed Hardgrave , who died suddenly October 25, 2021.

“We are heartbroken in the athletic department,” Chandler Short , McPherson College athletic director, said. “Reed was an important part of our athletic program and he will be missed greatly. We are working closely with his family to offer them support during this sad time.”

Reed Hardgrave (McPherson College Athletics)

Hardgrave graduated from McPherson College in 2002. He was an integral part of both the men’s and women’s soccer program for the past 20 years. As a student-athlete, Hardgrave played for the Bulldog soccer team for three years and was an NAIA Academic All-American.

Hardgrave worked at Ferguson Production in McPherson for over 20 years, working his way up to vice president of the company. He was also active in the McPherson youth soccer serving as vice president for the McPherson FC, a local soccer club.

“Words cannot express how I feel at this moment. Our soccer program lost an amazing guy too soon, and I lost a good friend,” Doug Quint , men’s soccer head coach, said. “For two decades, Reed has touched so many lives here at McPherson College. Everyone that knew him loved him. He was the life of the party everywhere he went and we will certainly miss him. My heart breaks for his family.”

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at the McPherson Church of the Brethren with a visitation scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. also at the McPherson Church of the Brethren.

“The McPherson College soccer family lost one of its favorite coaches,” Mark Olson , women’s soccer coach at McPherson College, said in a statement on Twitter. “Reed was like the favorite uncle for so many players over his 20 plus years coaching for both men’s and women’s Bulldog soccer teams.”

The college encourages students to seek guidance if they need help through the grieving process. The Student Life Office can be reached for multiple methods of support during this difficult time.

Students can also reach out to McPherson College’s professional partners at Client Centered Counseling by calling 620-241-2300.