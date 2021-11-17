McPherson County sees record-breaking deer collisions

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement agencies are telling drivers to “watch out,” as this is the season when deer versus car crashes happen the most.

The McPherson County sheriff said dawn and dusk are known to be some of the most active times for deer. One of his deputies learned the hard way.

“This will be a record month,” said Sheriff Jerry Montagne.

Sheriff Montange said they have never had this many deer collisions in the county. So far this month, there have been 43.

“The last time, back in 2018, we had 41 for the whole month of November,” said Montagne.

One of those collisions was his own deputy.

“On my way out to take care of businesses, I ended up striking a dear,” said deputy Jacob Pearson.

“It is so quick. I mean, it is like a bullet, it’s right there in front of you,” said Montagne.

On Tuesday, Cowley County reported seven deer accidents in one day.

“All across Kansas, maybe the nation, they are all having an increase in them,” said Montagne.

Sheriff Montagne said drivers should check their breaks and make sure both their headlights are working to remain observant as possible.

“You don’t want to ever try to swerve, because that can make your car even flip in a ditch. The best thing is to hit it and take the damage that way,” said Montagne.

“Hit it because it is safer to do that than overreact to the deer running in front of you and lose control of your car,” said Pearson.

KDOT reports last year there were more than 9,000 deer crashes in Kansas, and more than 5,000 people were injured.