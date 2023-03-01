MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson day care operator on Tuesday pleaded no contest to DUI and child endangerment charges following an incident in July of 2022.

Tracy Barr pleaded no contest in McPherson County District Court to two counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count of driving under the influence.

Barr was charged on July 13, 2022, after police were called when young children and a dog were unsupervised in a backyard near a pool in the 100 block of South Park St.

Officers with the McPherson Police Department say that they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment suspended the day care license for Barr following the incident.

MPD says its investigation revealed the children left the day care in the 700 block of E. Kansas Ave. and walked to the backyard on Park Street, just around the corner.

Police did not indicate if the children had crossed a street to get to that location.

When officers went to the day care, they say that Barr, the day care provider, drove up with another child in her car. Police say she was driving under the influence, and she was booked into the McPherson County jail on suspicion of DUI and suspicion of aggravated endangering a child.

No date for sentencing has been set.