MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson day care provider was sentenced Thursday for child endangerment and a DUI.

According to the McPherson County District Court clerk, Tracy Barr has been sentenced to 48 hours in McPherson County Jail, five days of house arrest and 12 months probation, to be served in that order.

Barr was charged with five counts of aggravated child endangerment and a second DUI.

According to an investigation by the McPherson Police Department, in June of 2022, children had left a day care in the 700 block of E. Kansas Avenue and walked to the backyard on Park Street, just around the corner. Someone called authorities about young children and a dog unsupervised in a backyard near a pool.

Officers went to the home and said that Barr, the day care provider, drove up with one of the children in her car. The officers say she was driving under the influence, so they booked her into jail.

Barr pleaded no contest on Feb. 27 to two counts of aggravated endangering a child and one count of driving under the influence.