McPherson Fire Department respond to HAZMAT call

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Fire Department responded to a HAZMAT situation at Chemstar Tuesday evening.

The MFD crew arrived at the scene making an entry in level-a suits. They were working on cleaning up the area after mitigating the situation at hand.

They advised the public to stay out of the area until the situation was cleared.

