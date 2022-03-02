MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson Fire Department (MFD) vehicle was involved in a crash that resulted in injuries on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the MFD vehicle, a 2021 Ford F250 Super Duty, was running its lights and sirens while on the way to the call of a fire around 2:20 p.m.

While headed northbound on Main Street, near National Avenue, a 77-year-old woman, driving a 2003 Ford Taurus, pulled out in front of the fire department’s vehicle. This resulted in her getting hit.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to a Wichita hospital in serious condition.

The driver, 38, of the MFD vehicle had no apparent injuries. The passenger, 29, only received suspected minor injuries and took themselves to a local health center. They were both wearing seatbelts.