RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson man has died as a result of a crash in Reno County on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 46-year-old Michael Godwin was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 1997 GMC van.

The log says he traveled through the median, across the southbound lanes and came to rest in the northwest ditch.

Godwin was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.