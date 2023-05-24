MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist from McPherson was fatally killed in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday afternoon.

According to the McPherson County Sheriff, just after 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the report of a crash at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Comanche Road.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff says deputies found a motorcycle that had hit a semitrailer.

The motorcyclist, identified as 37-year-old Michael Heitkotter, was pronounced dead on the scene by McPherson Fire and McPherson EMS.

An investigation revealed that Heitkotter was southbound on 14th Ave when he hit a westbound semitrailer that did not stop at a stop sign.