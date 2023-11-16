MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson is the newest Purple Heart City in our state. The mayor signed the proclamation on Wednesday night. The city joins eight others in our state recognizing veterans, their families and supporting military personnel.

The Purple Heart is given to U.S. service members wounded or killed by enemy fire.

“We had about six that had received the Purple Heart themselves, when you include family members, stand we had another 20 – 30 people and that’s just a small representative that was about 60% of the people that were here for the ceremony,” Mayor Thomas Brown said.

McPherson is putting signs saying it’s a Purple Heart city at every entrance to the community.