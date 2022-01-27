McPherson officer dances with local high school

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson officer joined in on a dance performance with the McPherson High School dance team, The Steppers.

McPherson Police Department School Resource Officer Brady Winkler joined The Steppers to dance at the high school boy’s basketball home game against Central.

The Steppers asked officer Winkler to join them, and the rest is history.

They danced to a mix of songs, including “Bring Em Out” by T.I. and “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris.

McPherson’s boys’ basketball lost to Central, 37-51.

