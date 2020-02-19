Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
1  of  25
Closings and Delays
Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Satanta - USD 507 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Emergency Accident Reporting Wichita Northside Church of Christ

McPherson Police investigate threat at high school

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
McPherson

KSN file photo, McPherson sign, Courtesy City of McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Police Department investigated a threat to commit violence at the McPherson High School Wednesday.

The McPherson Police Department received a report concerning a 15-year-old student threatening to commit violence at the McPherson High School. The department investigated the incident and took the student into custody for disorderly conduct.

The McPherson Police Department takes reports of incidents like these seriously, since “A Threat of Violence is An Act of Violence.”

The McPherson PD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other criminal activity contact the McPherson Police Department at (620) 245-1266 or McPherson County Crime Stoppers at (620) 241-1122.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories