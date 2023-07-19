MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Public School board voted on Monday to move forward with a bond election during the November general election.

The proposed bond project focuses on upgrading high school facilities with a new academic

building for grades 9-12, as well as renovations to the Performing Arts wing, CTE classrooms,

and Roundhouse.

Elementary buildings and the middle school will see upgrades to security, student safety, and mechanical systems.

The total cost for the proposed project is $88,500,000.