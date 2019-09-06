Mead’s Corner torn down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The historic Mead’s Corner building is no more. On Friday, crews tore down the building at 430 East Douglas in downtown Wichita.

The coffee shop closed last summer. The owners said that renewing the lease would be too much.

A developer has acquired the rights to property and will replace it with a four-story building offering offices and retail space. The building will be funded by industrial revenue bonds.

The Wichita Historic Preservation Board tried to save the building, but city council members overturned that request.

