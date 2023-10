WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senior Services of Wichita is in need of volunteers who have had experience delivering meals for the Wichita area.

The organization said there are 21 open delivery routes today, Friday, Oct. 13. Volunteers are needed for the noon-hour delivery only – from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Senior Services said volunteers must be vetted and trained prior to delivery. To learn more about volunteering for Meals on Wheels, click here.